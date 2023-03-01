NewsVideos
DNA: 'Fire' in the price of LPG cylinder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Domestic gas companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50 after a long time. In the capital Delhi, the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased to Rs 1103.

