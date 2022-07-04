DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed

Flood havoc is still continuing in 26 districts of Assam. There are 1600 villages in the state which have been completely submerged in the floods. For the past one month, the people of Assam are struggling with the havoc of the floods. At the same time, the death toll has gone up to 179. Watch full report in today's DNA.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

