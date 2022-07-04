NewsVideos

DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed

Flood havoc is still continuing in 26 districts of Assam. There are 1600 villages in the state which have been completely submerged in the floods. For the past one month, the people of Assam are struggling with the havoc of the floods. At the same time, the death toll has gone up to 179. Watch full report in today's DNA.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
Flood havoc is still continuing in 26 districts of Assam. There are 1600 villages in the state which have been completely submerged in the floods. For the past one month, the people of Assam are struggling with the havoc of the floods. At the same time, the death toll has gone up to 179. Watch full report in today's DNA.

All Videos

DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
9:25
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
5:34
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
8:23
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
6:43
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
Public health emergency declared in Karaikal, Puducherry |Zee English News| Health
Public health emergency declared in Karaikal, Puducherry |Zee English News| Health

Trending Videos

9:25
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
5:34
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
8:23
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
6:43
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
Public health emergency declared in Karaikal, Puducherry |Zee English News| Health
DNA Video,Assam floods,Assam flood,Flood in Assam,assam flood 2022,assam flood news,Floods in Assam,assam flood news today,Assam,assam floods 2022,flood assam,Assam flood situation,why assam floods,Assam floods news,why assam floods every year,assam flood news 2022,assam flood video,assam flood damage,flood in assam news,assam flood update,Assam news,assam floods update,assam floods latest,Assam floods situation,assam flood crisis,assam floods today,DNA,