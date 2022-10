DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Like every year, in the name of preparations for Chhath Puja, claims are being made in Delhi, but people are not getting the basic facilities for Chhath Puja. Watch today in DNA about the preparations for the 4-day Chhath festival, the condition of Yamuna Ghats and Yamuna. The more reverence there is among the devotees regarding this festival, the same negligence is inside the Delhi government.