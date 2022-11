DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar

| Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

In Bihar's Khagaria hands and feet of women were held and they were forced to undergo sterilization operation so that the target could be met. The allegation is that in the primary health center of Khagaria, women were not even injected with anesthesia before the operation and during the surgery the women were conscious on the operation table and kept on suffering from pain.