videoDetails

DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:34 AM IST

Pharmacy Council of India is not in favor of e-Pharmacy Apps. Now the question is arising, why? What did the companies doing door-step delivery of medicines do? This DNA test is very important for those who order medicines sitting at home.