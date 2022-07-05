NewsVideos

DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?

Funds were raised in UP's Pilibhit for extremist activities. Dawat-e-Islami organization has been accused of raising funds. Report of investigative agencies have been sent to Ministry of Home Affairs in which allegations of funding for terrorist activities were made. Dawat-e-Islami has been active in Pilibhit for many years.

