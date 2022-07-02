DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year

Today, know about the big change in DNA that has troubled Pakistan and China. Let us tell you that in 2023, India will host the G-20 summit, for which a committee of 5 people has also been formed by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 01:26 AM IST

Today, know about the big change in DNA that has troubled Pakistan and China. Let us tell you that in 2023, India will host the G-20 summit, for which a committee of 5 people has also been formed by Jammu and Kashmir administration.