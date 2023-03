videoDetails

DNA: 'Gamla Chor' came from a car worth 40 lakhs?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

A mug tied with a chain in a train toilet, a pen tied with a rope in a bank or a pot kept in a city is government property, not your 'patrimonial property'. Who are these people... where do these people come from?