DNA: Ground report on Hindus migration in Kairana

Almost 150 Hindu families had migrated from Prahlad Nagar in Meerut because of harassment of women, robbery and other activities by Muslims in the area. Complaint are lodged on the NaMo app which has led to a major controversy. Incident is similar to what was the situation of Kairana in 2016. In this today's episode of DNA, watch ground report on Hindus migration in Kairana.