DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators

The Supreme Court's historic decision regarding the Gujarat riots not only brought out the truth but also exposed those who had been conspiring against Narendra Modi for years on this matter. It is worth noting that Zee News played a big role in bringing the truth to the people in this case.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:36 AM IST
