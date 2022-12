videoDetails

DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Both the younger Sahibzadas of the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Gobind Singh ji, had given martyrdom for the protection of the religion on this day. The example of such bravery and sacrifice at such a young age is rare in history.