DNA: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir politicians

Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, watch an exclusive interview of Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah with Zee News' Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. In this segment of the interview, Shah spoke on house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir politicians.