DNA: 'Horror' pictures of Corona's havoc in China

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

The video of a hospital in Tianjin City of China has gone viral on social media. Beds for patients have run out in this hospital in China. Such a situation is not only in one city in China. There is also a shortage of beds in hospitals in Beijing, China. Every day hundreds of people are being killed in China due to Corona.