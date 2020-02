DNA: How a teen panipuri seller became a cricket star, Under 19 World Cup

Teen panipuri seller Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the second-highest run-scorer for India in Under-19 World Cup after Shikhar Dhawan. Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the player of the series after he finished on top of the run chart in 2020 Under-19 World Cup. I this segment of DNA, we will tell you how Yashasvi from a panipuri seller became a cricket star.