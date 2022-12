DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Even though the Aam Aadmi Party has lost in this election, the party has definitely played a game with Congress. This time in Gujarat, the vote share of the Aam Aadmi Party was around 13 percent, whereas in 2017 it was 0.10 percent. This time Congress got a 27.3 percent vote share as against 41.4 percent in 2017.