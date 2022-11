DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Watch a report in DNA today after which you will be sure that the army chief in Pakistan is not only powerful but he also has immense wealth. This wealth has been earned in just 6 years. Pakistan's media reports tell that the army chief, General Bajwa, has left all of them miles behind in terms of earning. After the leak of this report, some people are accusing General Qamar Bajwa of corruption, while some people are calling him a magician.