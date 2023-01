videoDetails

DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

The 700-year-old fort 'Feroz Shah Kotla' has been turned into an exorcism site by tantriks and the Archaeological Department of India (ASI) is unable to do anything despite seeing everything. Now Feroz Shah Kotla is not known for its heritage but for its tantra-mantra shops. Today in DNA, see how Feroz Shah Kotla became a 'fort' of Tantriks?