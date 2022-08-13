DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?

When Kashmiri Pandits were killed and they fled in 1990, Kashmiri Muslims allowed this to happen. But now they have a chance to correct their mistake, the big question is will they do it? There are two main reasons behind the targeted killing of Hindus and migrant laborers in Kashmir - the attempt to stop the demographic change and the growing nationalism and tourism in Kashmir.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:38 AM IST

