DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
When Kashmiri Pandits were killed and they fled in 1990, Kashmiri Muslims allowed this to happen. But now they have a chance to correct their mistake, the big question is will they do it? There are two main reasons behind the targeted killing of Hindus and migrant laborers in Kashmir - the attempt to stop the demographic change and the growing nationalism and tourism in Kashmir.
