NewsVideos

DNA: How Freebie politics will affect the country?

The Aam Aadmi Party had announced in the election that it would give financial assistance of one thousand rupees every month to all women above 18 years of age. There are about 1 crore women above the age of 18 in Punjab. Accordingly, to fulfill this promise, the government will have to spend one thousand crore rupees every month. In this report, see how free politics will cost the country?

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party had announced in the election that it would give financial assistance of one thousand rupees every month to all women above 18 years of age. There are about 1 crore women above the age of 18 in Punjab. Accordingly, to fulfill this promise, the government will have to spend one thousand crore rupees every month. In this report, see how free politics will cost the country?

All Videos

Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
7:57
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India

Trending Videos

Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
7:57
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video,freebies politics in india,freebies,freebies in india,aap freebies politics,freebies in delhi,freebies in punjab,freebies in politics,free schemes,freebies politics in punjab,freebies in election,election freebie politics and economy,election freebies,freebies in indian economy,history of freebies in tamil nadu,politics of freebies,freebies india,aap revari politics,Indian politics,kejriwal freebie politics,disadvantages of freebies,DNA,DNA analysis,