DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?

Religion is a bigger issue in our country than floods, rains and bad roads. This can be understood from the statement of Sarwar Chishti. Sarwar Chishti is the secretary of the Anjuman Committee of Ajmer's Dargah. Sarwar Chishti said that now such a movement will be done which will jolt the entire nation. This is the same Sarwar Chishti who has supported PFI.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:34 AM IST

