DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar likes to call himself good governance babu. But when he becomes the Chief Minister of the government of Mahagabandhan, he prepares the 'Misgovernance Cabinet'. Karthik Kumar is not the only one who has an old relationship with the crime world, there are many other MLAs who have cases registered under serious sections.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
