DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?

The biggest temple of democracy is the Parliament of the country. Parliaments runs on democratic fuel and that fuel comes from people of India. But the people's representatives who have been considered as public servants, despite having all the facilities, they do not allow smooth functioning of the Parliament in the country. Monsoon session is not going on smoothly due to political uproar. In this report, see how much damage is being done to the country due to the non-functioning of Parliament as a result of political uproar.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

