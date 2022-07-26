NewsVideos

DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?

The world suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak is now facing the risk of a new serious infection. The name of this threat is Monkey Pox. Cases of monkey pox are increasing in India too. A new case of monkey pox has also been found in the capital Delhi. With this, total four cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country so far. In this report, see how to beware of Monkey Pox?

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
