DNA: If he has connection with Congress, then he will shoot?

According to Nikita's father, Tausif (Nikita's killer) has political ties to the family. He informed that Khurshid Ahmad Tausif is the grandfather of former Congress MLA from Mewat. While Khurshid Ahmed's brother has been the Finance Minister of Haryana. He further revealed that Tausif's cousin Aftab Ahmed is a Congress party MLA from Nuh.