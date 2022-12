DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

India's economy is emerging amid fears of economic crisis all over the world. The reason for this is very interesting. India is being expected in the coming days when there will be an economic crisis in the world. India will then be like a silver line where the whole world can get relief. Watch the analysis of the economic issue in DNA.