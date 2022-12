DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

The results of Himachal Pradesh have surprised the BJP. People did what they have been doing since 1985. Once again the people changed the government in Himachal Pradesh. Congress won in Himachal due to custom and the government of Himachal has changed. See in DNA whether BJP lost to Congress or rebels in Himachal?