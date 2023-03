videoDetails

DNA: In the cold of -15 degrees, the spirits of the women soldiers are high

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Today we are not only celebrating the festival of Holi, we are also celebrating International Women's Day. Today women are doing everything on which only men were considered to be entitled. See the high spirits of women soldiers in the cold of -15 degrees!