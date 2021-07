DNA: In UP, BJP begins 'election battle' through Varanasi development projects!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Varanasi tour, where he inaugurated 78 development projects completed at a cost of 744 crores. In Varanasi, the PM praised CM Yogi Adityanath fiercely. In his address, PM Modi said that the population of UP is more than that of many countries, yet the government here has managed the second wave of COVID.