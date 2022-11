DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Now in DNA we will talk about the poison spread in Delhi's air. You must have noticed that for the past few days, there is a sore throat, burning in the eyes and shortness of breath. After waking up in the morning, it seems as if there is fog all around, but it is not as cold as it should be. In fact, the level of pollution in Delhi has increased very rapidly. The white sheet in the air, which you are thinking of as fog, is SMOG.