DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

India has finally got the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter too. The dream seen 22 years ago has also been fulfilled today. Today the indigenous combat helicopter has been inducted in the Indian Air Force. LCH is named as Prachanda. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has gifted indigenous LCH to the Air Force. During this, he himself also flew in this helicopter.