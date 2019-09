DNA: Indian Army warns Pakistan of a repeat of 1971 War

The Indian Army issued a stern warning to Pakistan to stop its nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir, else it will be given a befitting reply which will decimate the country. Reminding Pakistan of the 1971 War that led to its disintegration, the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's creation, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon pointed out that the neighbouring country is yet to learn its lessons.