DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

If you are unable to listen to the person in front of you during an internet call or while watching a match or a movie on mobile, the streaming starts stopping. You must watch this analysis, because from tomorrow these problems of yours are going to be removed forever. Actually India is going to enter the 5G era of internet from tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G service in the country tomorrow and it is expected that the speed of 5G will completely change the internet usage experience in India.