DNA: Influenza-B fever cases increased in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

The samples tested in 3 big labs of the capital Delhi were analysed. After which it was found that a total of 5 percent cases of Influenza-B were reported in January. Now its cases have increased by 10% in February and now 40 to 50 percent cases are coming in March.