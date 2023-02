videoDetails

DNA: Inside story of Adani Group's FPO comeback

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

The FPO of Adani Enterprises has been canceled and the market cap has come down. Keeping all these in view, SEBI has now started investigating the allegations. Gautam Adani has now slipped 5 places further down. He has slipped from 10th place to 15th place in the list of world's richest person.