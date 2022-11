DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines

Updated: Nov 18, 2022

When any news runs on DNA, it has an immediate effect. Yesterday you saw the DNA analysis of fake cancer drugs. We told you that while buying medicine, you should scan the barcode to identify if the medicine is genuine and fake. We gave this idea in DNA and the central government has also issued a notification in this matter. Now the government has made it mandatory to print barcodes on 300 essential medicines.