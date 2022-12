DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

There were tremendous demonstrations in Iran regarding the hijab revolution. Iranian women took to the streets to protest against the hijab. Within 80 days, the government of Iran has come to its knees. Iran's Attorney General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, has called for the abolition of the Morality Police system. However, till now no clarification has come from the Iranian government on this issue.