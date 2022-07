DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?

According to new pictures taken from the satellite, China is preparing to encircle India via Bhutan. China has settled a village in a valley of Bhutan, 9 km from Doklam.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 01:18 AM IST

