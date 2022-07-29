DNA: Is LPG Cylinder in India less expensive than other nations?

Today in DNA, we will tell you why LPG cylinders are getting expensive continuously and also tell you what are the prices of LPG cylinders in other countries. The opposition alleges that LPG cylinders prices have touched a record high in this government, but Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has told that the price of LPG cylinders in India is less than that of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, America and Canada. .

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:00 AM IST

Today in DNA, we will tell you why LPG cylinders are getting expensive continuously and also tell you what are the prices of LPG cylinders in other countries. The opposition alleges that LPG cylinders prices have touched a record high in this government, but Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has told that the price of LPG cylinders in India is less than that of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, America and Canada. .