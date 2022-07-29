NewsVideos

DNA: Is LPG Cylinder in India less expensive than other nations?

Today in DNA, we will tell you why LPG cylinders are getting expensive continuously and also tell you what are the prices of LPG cylinders in other countries. The opposition alleges that LPG cylinders prices have touched a record high in this government, but Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has told that the price of LPG cylinders in India is less than that of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, America and Canada. .

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:00 AM IST
Today in DNA, we will tell you why LPG cylinders are getting expensive continuously and also tell you what are the prices of LPG cylinders in other countries. The opposition alleges that LPG cylinders prices have touched a record high in this government, but Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has told that the price of LPG cylinders in India is less than that of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, America and Canada. .

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
7:36
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
4:12
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
2:18
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
9:55
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
10:46
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?

Trending Videos

7:36
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
4:12
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
2:18
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
9:55
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
10:46
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
DNA Video,LPG Cylinder Price Hike,LPG cylinder price,LPG price hike,lpg cylinder price hiked again,lpg cylinder price today,LPG cylinder,LPG Gas Cylinder price hike,LPG price,why lpg cylinder price hiked,gas cylinder price,cylinder price today,gas cylinder price today,cooking gas price hike,cylinder price hike,gas cylinder price hike,lpg cylinder price hiked,lpg cylinder price hike today,lpg gas cylinder price,commercial cylinder price hike,DNA,DNA analysis,