DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?

The Places of Worship Act, which was enacted in our country for Muslim appeasement, has created a challenge in front of the restoration of Hindu temples. This means the temples destroyed during Islamic rule cannot return to their original form even today.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

