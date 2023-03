videoDetails

DNA: Is there a threat to democracy in India or to the Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

India's politics has heated up due to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Britain. Rahul Gandhi has attacked BJP and RSS one after the other from British soil. After which there has been an attack on him from the BJP side as well.