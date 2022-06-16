NewsVideos

DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?

Inflation and economic slowdown are moving towards us on a fast pace. We should be careful before our income gets reduced and expenses double-up. Inflation is at its peak not only in India but also in America, Britain and Germany.

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
Inflation and economic slowdown are moving towards us on a fast pace. We should be careful before our income gets reduced and expenses double-up. Inflation is at its peak not only in India but also in America, Britain and Germany.

All Videos

DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
16:14
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
7:21
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
10:48
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
7:14
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Who can become the President of India and how the person is elected
Who can become the President of India and how the person is elected

Trending Videos

16:14
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
7:21
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
10:48
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
7:14
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Who can become the President of India and how the person is elected
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,recession,Economic recession,recession coming,2022 recession,recession 2022,recession in 2022,is a recession coming,recession coming 2022,is recession coming in 2022,how to survive an economic recession,economy from recession?,Economy,survive and economic recession,profit from economic recession,recession coming soon,upcoming recession,survive and profit economic recession,is a recession coming 2022,Global trade,UK,US tax,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,China,fears,