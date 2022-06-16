DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?

Inflation and economic slowdown are moving towards us on a fast pace. We should be careful before our income gets reduced and expenses double-up. Inflation is at its peak not only in India but also in America, Britain and Germany.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 01:18 AM IST

