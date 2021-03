DNA: Janata Curfew completes one year on March 22, 2021

On 19 March 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the people of the nation to observe the 'Janata Curfew' from 7 AM to 9 PM on March 22, 2020, in view of the growing COVID-19 infection in the country. The Janata curfew was seen as a way to prepare Indian citizens for lockdown.