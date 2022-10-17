DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

China even after 2 years is unable to forget its defeat in Galvan valley. Even today China continues its propaganda on that clash. The video of Galwan clash was shown during the biggest meeting of the Communist Party of China that started on Sunday. China always keeps lying about Galvan. In that violent clash, 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred while 38 Chinese soldiers were washed away in the river. Till date, China claims that only 4 of its soldiers were killed.