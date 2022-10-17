NewsVideos

DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
China even after 2 years is unable to forget its defeat in Galvan valley. Even today China continues its propaganda on that clash. The video of Galwan clash was shown during the biggest meeting of the Communist Party of China that started on Sunday. China always keeps lying about Galvan. In that violent clash, 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred while 38 Chinese soldiers were washed away in the river. Till date, China claims that only 4 of its soldiers were killed.

All Videos

T20 World Cup Round Up: Mohammed Shami's fiery spell to Scotland beating 2-time champions
T20 World Cup Round Up: Mohammed Shami's fiery spell to Scotland beating 2-time champions
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
10:59
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
23:31
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
10:45
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
Congress Presidential Poll: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts vote
Congress Presidential Poll: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts vote

Trending Videos

T20 World Cup Round Up: Mohammed Shami's fiery spell to Scotland beating 2-time champions
10:59
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
23:31
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
10:45
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
Congress Presidential Poll: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts vote
DNA Video,India China,India China news,India vs China,india china standoff,India China border,India China Border Fight,india china galwan clash,India,india china latest news,india china clash,india china border news,india china galwan,China,India China Galwan Valley,Indian Army,china india dispute,India China relations,India China war,china india border clash,india china border clash,china india border dispute,Galwan Valley,Xi Jinping,