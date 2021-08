DNA: Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev seen biting Wrestler Ravi Dahiya during the match

India had a great day in terms of wrestling in the Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualified for the finals in the men's 57kg category. In the match, such photos and videos have gone viral on social media in which it is seen that the opposition player kept biting Ravi with teeth for a long time during the match but the Indian player stood firm till the end.