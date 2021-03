DNA: Know the importance of Lord Shiva's power in this modern age

Mahashivaratri is a festival that is celebrated with pomp in the whole country. Shiva creates the path of creation through destruction, teaching us to overcome the poison. Today most of the poison in our life is being downloaded from mobile phones and social media and eradicating this poison will be the biggest challenge in our life. Know the importance of the thoughts of Lord Shiva in this modern era.