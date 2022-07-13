DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country

Be it cloudburst incident in Amarnath or crowding of people in other states. At present, most parts of the country have been badly affected by floods. Due to such situations, the faulty government arrangements are also getting exposed. Know in DNA, today the three big reasons due to which India has become a flood prone country.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 01:22 AM IST

