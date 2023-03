videoDetails

DNA: 'Krishi Darshan' drenched in tears of onion farmer

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Surprising news is coming out from Nashik in Maharashtra. In Nashik's Gondegaon, farmers are not even getting the cost of growing onions. A farmer named Santosh has 7 acres of land and all the nearby farmers cultivate onions.