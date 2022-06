DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam

The death toll in the Assam floods has increased from 100 to 126. But the saddest thing is that the media attention of the country is still only on the news of the rebellion coming from the Maharashtra politics.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:24 AM IST

