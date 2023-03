videoDetails

DNA: Leaders spread a lot of colors on Holi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

Today the whole of India is colored in the colors of Holi. Holi festival was celebrated across the country. During this, CM Dhami of Uttarakhand, CM Yogi Adityanath of UP and CM Shivraj also celebrated the festival of Holi with pomp. CM Yogi also played Holi in a unique way.