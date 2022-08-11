DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor

Understand the real meaning of nationalism in this DNA report. At this time the tricolor is trending in the heart of the whole country. Almost everyone is putting a picture of the tricolor in the display picture of their social media account. Today, PM Modi again appealed to the people to hoist the tricolor in their respective homes from August 13 to August 15.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:44 AM IST

Understand the real meaning of nationalism in this DNA report. At this time the tricolor is trending in the heart of the whole country. Almost everyone is putting a picture of the tricolor in the display picture of their social media account. Today, PM Modi again appealed to the people to hoist the tricolor in their respective homes from August 13 to August 15.